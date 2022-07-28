4-Year-Old True Thompson is the Picture of Chill While Flying With Mom Khloé Kardashian

Jet-setting around the world is no big deal to Khloé Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder shared pictures of True mid-air, and she is remarkably chill.

“My little lady ♥️,” Kardashian captioned the Instagram post yesterday, along with two pictures of True looking so grown-up.

The preschooler is sitting on a plush recliner chair next to a window, with a pink tablet in one hand and a Ruffles potato chip in the other. She’s wearing the cutest ‘fit — a floral tank top, white shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes with white socks folded down — and she’s sitting with one leg crossed over the other with the bag of chips tucked neatly by her side. A pillow and blanket are behind her back, and she has a stuffed animal tucked next to her in case she decides to take a nap later. There is no better way to fly!

In the first photo, True looks at her mom with a serious expression on her face. She was probably mid-episode of her favorite show when she was asked to look up for a picture. But in the second shot, she decided to have a little fun with it. She’s holding up her chip, grinning, and winking at the camera. She looks so grown-up, it’s absolutely adorable.

True’s aunt Kylie Jenner commented on the post, “cutie patootie.”

“She’s so cute! ❤️” wrote Vanessa Bryant.

Others commented on how old she looks! “OMFG Khloe she’s full blown big now 😩💅,” someone wrote. Another said, “Oh wow! In a blink of on eye she turned into a beautiful little lady. How time flies…💗”

Earlier this month, Kardashian and True had a blast while on vacation. In one Instagram post, True sits on her mom’s back in the water.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories,” The Kardashians star captioned the post. “I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍.”

True seems to be having so much fun this summer before starting her first day of school and before her new baby sibling is born. She’ll probably take both of those big events in stride, too.

