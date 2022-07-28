Sharna Burgess Reveals Megan Fox Got ‘Snuggle Time’ With Baby Zane

Moms supporting moms — no matter how complicated their relationship is — is inspiring. Exes Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are both in new relationships while co-parenting their three kids, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, and they are an awesome example of unity! The Beverly Hills 90210 star welcomed his fifth boy in June with girlfriend Sharna Burgess (he is also dad to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil), and Fox already met the new addition.

Fox, who has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since June 2020, had a “wonderful” visit with baby Zane recently.

“She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” Burgess told Us Weekly on July 27. “Which was wonderful and really great to see.”

Last month, Burgess revealed on The Viall Files that she reached out to Fox after she had been dating Green for several months to tell her, “Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. They’re amazing kids, I love them and if there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.”

Green added, “Megan’s really been around and gotten to know Sharna.”

The Jennifer’s Body star also said Zane is “super cute and such a chill baby,” according to Burgess. The Dancing With The Stars pro also told Us Weekly yesterday, “It’s amazing how chill he is. He doesn’t cry. We’ve not had tears yet. He’s, like, a social butterfly.”

“He’s like, ‘Oh, you are gonna hold me now? Cool. No worries,’” she continued. “And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes. It’s been really cool.”

Green told Entertainment Tonight last week that his older sons are “amazing” with Zane.

“The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant,” he said, adding, “They come in every morning now, going, ‘Is he awake yet?’ You know, they tip toe around, they’re so cute, it’s so cool.”

Zane already seems to fit right in with his family — even extended members!

