This $25 Maternity Nightgown Is So Cute, Shoppers Can Wear It Out of The House — & It Comes in So Many Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When did the fashion world decide that nursing parents should only be allowed to wear frumpy outfits? Just because you’re a new parent doesn’t mean you have to wear boxy clothes that have absolutely no stylish components to them. There are, however, a few trusted brands that offer up a huge variety of nursing clothes, from swimsuit tops to nightgowns, that are actually attractive and flattering.

Somehow, we found a nursing nightgown

that’s so attractive, shoppers are wearing it out of the house and even long after they wean off of breastfeeding.

This Ekouaer nightgown

has more than 2,000 reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating on Amazon, where reviewers say they love the dress so much, that they’re buying it in multiple styles.

“I own 5 of these now, I bought the first one a year ago when I first found out I was pregnant,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They’re SO soft, and I like the double buttons on the straps for nursing so I can remember which side I nursed on last by only snapping one of the buttons.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Ekouaer is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Maternity Sleeveless Dress – Navy Blue

As if that weren’t good enough on its own, Ekouaer is hosting a sale on its site for World Breastfeeding Week. Right now, you can get anything from the brand’s nursing collection for 20 percent off when you use the promo code EK20 at checkout. Better yet: if you spend more than $69, you can get 30 percent off with the promo code EK30 at checkout. You can also score deals on the brand’s Amazon shop, including 10% off plus a $2 coupon on this customer-beloved sleeveless dress

when you use code “OVMOT956” through August 7.

Ekouaer Maternity Sleeveless Dress $21.79 (was $25) Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Maternity Sleeveless Dress – Stripe 1

Made from a super soft nylon blend, the stretchy and durable dress is lightweight, comfortable and highly versatile. Though it’s designed for sleeping, it looks the same as a classic summertime dress, so you’ll be able to wear it from home to the store with no issue.

It’s made with a snap design on the straps

so that you can easily maneuver it when you have just one hand to do so.

“Absolutely love this product, it is super comfortable and easy to use for breastfeeding,” explained one reviewer. “This gown has been a lifesaver. I have purchased a few of them now and it’s all I wore at the hospital for delivery and the first few weeks postpartum. Recommend to any mother wanting to breastfeed.”

Ekouaer Maternity Sleeveless Dress $21.79 (was $25) Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Ekouaer.

Ekouaer Maternity Sleeveless Dress – Stripe 4

There are a whopping 16 patterns and styles

to choose form when it comes to this dress, so you’ll surely be able to find something that’ll fit in seamlessly with the rest of your closet essentials. This is the kind of wear-anywhere item that you can put on without thinking about, knowing that whatever the occasion, you’ll look and feel good in it.