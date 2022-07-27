Kate Middleton Shared This Relatable Sentiment on Watching ‘Baby’ Prince Louis Grow Up

They really do grow up in the blink of an eye! Kate Middleton is still processing the fact that 4-year-old Prince Louis isn’t quite her little one anymore — and we can absolutely relate to that surreal feeling.

Last month, the Duchess visited Little Village’s hub, a baby bank network which collects and passes along pre-loved clothing and equipment. She spotted a baby sleeping in a stroller and, per PEOPLE, said: “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now.”

As you can see from this sweet photo snapped of her son in April, her baby is indeed a proper boy.

The 4-year-old has already developed a cheeky, fun-loving personality (if you haven’t seen those Jubilee photos, please check them out ASAP). According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, he’s been lively from the start. “Louis dotes on his older brother and sister and is always trying to keep up with them,” Nicholl told OK! Magazine. “He’s talking lots now and is holding his own. He’s got quite an outgoing personality from what I’ve been told. He’s certainly not shy.”

While Middleton has been a little more mum on Louis’s personality, she has offered a few glimmers of insight. During a visit to to Peterley Manor Farm in 2019, the royal encountered a little boy who shot his hand up in the air and called out “me, me!” when asked who wanted to make festive Christmas decorations. ‘You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!’ Middleton said, per ELLE.

As her children get bigger and bigger, the Duchess might be itching for another little soon. When she ventured to Denmark in February, Middleton met some parents and their babies at the University of Copenhagen. “It makes me very broody,” she admitted, according to a report from PEOPLE. “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’ “

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.