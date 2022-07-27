Nick Cannon & Bri Tiesi Are Twinning With Baby Legendary: ‘We Made This’

Nick Cannon and Bri Tiesi are basking in the newborn life with baby Legendary Love, who turns 1 month old tomorrow. After sharing the story of her “natural unmedicated home birth” yesterday, the model posted new pictures on Instagram today of the trio. In it, they are twinning with each other.

“WE MADE THIS 🥹🥰👩🏻‍🍼💙 @nickcannon !!” Tiesi captioned the pictures. “Y’all know I had to have these #ncredible matching sets made for the family 🥰.”

Tiesi and Cannon are wearing white hoodies and matching pants, and Legendary is dressed in the tiniest white hoodie. Zoom in to see his name embroidered on the hood. He’s sleeping peacefully in his mom’s arms, as Cannon stands behind the two with arms outstretched. Big silver balloons spelling out “Legendary Love” are floating in the background in the adorable shot.

The next photo is a closeup, with Cannon, Tiesi, and Legendary surrounded by blue, white, and silver balloons. She also shared a picture of Legendary and Cannon yawning at the same time, and the baby looks like his dad’s mini-me! The last picture in the carousel is an elaborately decorated L-shaped cake, with the name “Legendary” written in a heart.

Cannon also shared the first photo on his Instagram yesterday, writing, “LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y’all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!! So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾”

He also shared Legendary’s nicknames: “aka L.L. COOL CANNON aka L.L.C. aka YOUNG LE-LO aka BROTHER LOVE.”

Tiesi shared more pictures and details of Legendary Love in another post on Instagram yesterday. “Legendary love cannon,” she captioned it. “8 pounds 10 ounces June 28th 1:28am 💙.”

In the photos, taken when Legendary was “barely 48 hours old,” you can see close-ups of the baby yawning, looking at his mama, and sleeping. In one, Cannon holds him up as his tiny, wrinkly feet are on full display for the camera. He’s such a sweet baby!

In her Instagram Stories, Tiesi opened up about how she kept her baby news a secret for almost a month.

“Lol I had planned on keeping a secret my whole pregnancy and announcing when he was born or his first bday etc butttt someone sold me out months in…” she wrote. “After that I knew to never say how far along I was and I had enough photos to keep posting like I was pregnant. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again .. Y’all see what I want you to see.”

Legendary has his own Instagram account now too, which includes a sweet photo of him wrapped in a “Legendary” blanket.

In another post on her Instagram Stories yesterday, Tiesi explained why she waited to announce Legendary’s birth.

“I took my time because I wanted to enjoy my son and my family and allow my body mind and soul the true peace to recover nd embrace every moment. The internet is a dark nasty place and this was the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever done. I’m glad I made this choice I would have been too fragile right after..”

“The fact that people go out of their way to try and say the most horrible things to people they don’t know and there goal is to be hurtful and nasty and that even something as beautiful as a new life can’t filter their hate and malice I had to protect my son,” she continued, likely referencing the attention Cannon has been getting for fathering so many kids.

In addition to Legendary, the Wild ‘n Out host is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, his seventh child Zen died of a brain tumor at 5 months old.

It’s so inspiring that Tiesi decided to take the time to rest after childbirth and share her baby news in her own way. Keep enjoying those newborn baby cuddles and taking pictures of your beautiful baby boy!

From Illusia to Zillion, here are a few of the most unique celebrity baby names.