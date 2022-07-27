We Now Know Prince George’s Nickname for Dad Prince William & It’s Completely Endearing

Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.”

The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing?

During a royal family visit to Leicester in 2018, a member of the crowd named Fiona Sturgess revealed the endearing name to reporters, per PEOPLE. “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’”

Pops! That is so, so cute.

Prince George recently turned 9 and looks so much like his dad in his official royal photo. He also shares many common interests with the Duke of Cambridge, including a love of sports, philanthropy, and aviation. A source told Us Weekly in July, “He’s definitely a daddy’s boy,” about Prince George, adding, “It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common.”

But he isn’t the only one with a nickname for Prince William. For U.K. Mother’s Day in March 2021, Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, all wrote letters to the late Princess Diana. In hers, Princess Charlotte revealed her own special name for Prince William.

“Dear Granny Diana,” she wrote on her card, which was shared to Instagram. “I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you.”

The kids get their own nicknames, too. Prince William reportedly calls Princess Charlotte “Mignonette,” and Middleton calls her “Lottie.” Prince George is reportedly called “PG” and “Tips.”

No word yet on Prince Louis’s nickname or the name he calls his dad, but it’s undoubtedly cute, too.

