Kate Hudson Is in ‘Heaven’ After Spending the Perfect Summer Day With Her Daughter Rani

Making summer memories with your kids is priceless. They’ll always remember lazy days at home, soaking up the sunshine outside, or splashing in cool water with you. Kate Hudson seems to be cherishing every minute of the season with her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 3, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and she just described the perfect summer day.

“Oh to jump right from the restaurant (after eating the yummiest spaghetti and clams) into this perfect water,” she wrote on Instagram today. “Heaven 🌊.”

The Almost Famous star is visiting Ischia, Italy, but you can create this awesome memory with your kids from anywhere. First, fill up on pasta (clams are optional), then change into your swimsuits and splash around in the ocean. A backyard swimming pool will do, too. Then, document the moment with the cutest pictures!

Rani had a blast on this summer day, as she is just smiling at her mama in the pictures accompanying Hudson’s post. The mother-daughter duo is relaxing in rafts on the water, and Hudson has her hand on the little girl’s cheek. The next one shows Rani leaning in to give her mama a kiss. The last photo in the carousel is a silly one, with both Rani and Hudson sticking out their tongues for the camera.

The Fabletics founder, who is also mom to Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy, and Ryder Robinson, 18, with ex Chris Robinson, posted another “perfect little moment” on Instagram yesterday.

In this one, Hudson is enjoying wine and a cheese plate at sunset, as Rani runs around outside in a summer dress. It looks like pure bliss.

They also went out on a boat, explored Italy in gorgeous sundresses, and had a tea party together during this trip. It looks like such a fun getaway!

