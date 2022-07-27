Candace Cameron Bure Addresses the ‘Tea’ Between Herself & JoJo Siwa & Apologizes as a Mom

Candace Cameron Bure put on her DJ Tanner hat last night for a very important conversation about communication. She addressed the “tea” between her and JoJo Siwa — and apologized to her and her mother for the way Bure’s actions affected the YouTuber. It’s a lot, so let’s start from the beginning.

In a July 24 TikTok, the former Dance Moms star participated in a TikTok challenge “exposing” different types of celebrities. On “rudest celebrity I ever met,” she flashed a picture of the Full House star.

“Pool day = exposed hahahha,” she captioned it.

This revelation quickly went viral, and divided fans.

“Total lies 🧢 . @Candy is the sweetest person ever!” one person wrote. Another said, “story time on candace???”

Then yesterday, Bure’s daughter Natasha, 23, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, posted three photos of her parents on Instagram, seemingly sticking up for her mom. The photos showed her parents, who also share Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, smiling and laughing while out to dinner.

“I wanna be them when I grow up ❤️,” Natasha wrote. “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star then commented, “I love you baby ❤️❤️❤️. My girl. Forever and ever.”

Finally, Bure addressed the drama directly in an Instagram video on July 26. “Here’s the 🫖🍵 – @itsjojosiwa,” she captioned the video.

“I want to talk about the JoJo situation,” she says in the video. “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from.”

She “immediately” reached out to JoJo through their publicists to try to get to the bottom of it. “I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t know,” she explained.

“So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her, and we had a great conversation,” Bure continued, adding that Siwa “didn’t think this was going to go viral” and “didn’t think it was a big deal” because it was “such a silly TikTok trend.”

Bure said, “What did I do? Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show and that went really great, and she goes, ‘Yeah, I know, it went great and you’re super nice,’” referring to the Dec. 15, 2019 episode, when the two talked about holiday décor.

Bure and Siwa sat next to each other while talking to Kelly Clarkson and had a sweet interaction. “I created the Simply Christmas line because I want it to be simple and elegant,” Bure told Clarkson before turning to Siwa and saying, “Maybe a little different from your place.”

Siwa responded, “They call me Willy Wonka. My house is a Christmas creation, it’s magical. We have our candy sweet land on the outside, then we have our Grinch tree, our flamingo tree, our rainbow room, our candy tree, we went full-out for Christmas.”

“Well I need to shoot my next Christmas movie at your house!” Bure interjected, making everyone laugh. And Siwa gifted her a holiday bow and called her the “Queen of Christmas.”

So if everything went great, then why did Siwa call her “rude”?

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her,” Bure explained in the Instagram video yesterday.

According to Bure, Siwa told her, “I met you at the Fuller House premiere, and I was 11 years old, and we were all in the red carpet, and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.”

Upon hearing this, Bure said, “Oh, JoJo, I’m so sorry.” She shared Siwa’s response: “No, you weren’t even mean, and I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening, and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11.”

“And I kinda broke your 11-year-old heart,” Bure told Siwa. “I didn’t take a picture with you. And I was like, uh, I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry.”

“Please know, especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter because I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out,” the actress continued.

She ended with a lesson. “The lesson we can learn is that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” Bure said. “Whether you have 50 million followers, or 500 followers, or 5 followers, we all influence the people around us.”

Many people commented on the video, including Tori Spelling, who wrote, “@candacecbure you are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”

Kelly Rizzo, the late Bob Saget’s wife, commented, “Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? 😂😂 (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that’s how the kids say it these days).”

County singer and actress Jana Kramer commented, “I love you,” and Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega commented, “👏👏👏 class act friend. ♥️”

What a sweet example of grace and motherly love. Bure handled that difficult situation in such a respectful way, and we are here for it!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.