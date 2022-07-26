Nick Cannon Welcomed His 8th Child into the World & Reveals Name

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcomed their son into the world and shared intimate behind-the-scenes photos from his delivery. The little one, Tiesi revealed on Tuesday, is named Legendary Love Cannon.

“I did it,” Tiesi wrote in an Instagram post, which shows little Legendary’s first moments. “An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

The new mom added that the experience “changed” her forever. “I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” Tiesi said. “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.” Cannon offered his own heartfelt words in the comment section, writing: “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance, and most importantly love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this, my love is forever indebted.”

Legendary will be joining a big, blended family. Cannon is raising six children: 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model and dancer Brittany Bell and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, his seventh child Zen, sadly died of a brain tumor at 5 months old.

Cannon has been vocal about how proud he is to be a dad of a whole a brood of children. “I’m so excited about all my kids,” Cannon told PEOPLE in May. “Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones. Every day I just wake up excited as a father.”

Welcome to the world, Legendary!

