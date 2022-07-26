Pippa Middleton Chose This Flower-Inspired Name for Her Daughter

Pippa Middleton chose a simple, elegant baby name for her newborn daughter. The little one, who was born in June, is named Rose, per PEOPLE. There are two sweet associations that come along with that name. Rose is June’s birth month flower, so it sounds like Middleton, alongside her husband James Matthews, decided to give a hat tip to her time of delivery.

It’s also in the same flower name family as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet, who goes by Lili. What a lovely coincidence!

Rose is Middleton and Matthews’ third child — joining Arthur, 3, and Grace, 16 months. The news publicly broke that Middleton was expecting after she appeared at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in February wearing a soft green maternity dress. A source told PEOPLE that Middleton is planning to move the family to a village near Bucklebury, Berkshire, where she grew up with her family.

Bucklebury is a small, quaint area that features plenty of lush scenery. It sounds like it was the perfect backdrop for lots of fun adventures and nature expeditions. “I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us,” Kate Middleton said during an interview with Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Middleton has kept mostly mum about her life as a mother, though she did offer some insight during a chat with the sneaker brand Hoka last year. “More recently, over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat,” she explained. “Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before. My running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”

Congratulations to the whole Middleton/Matthews family on a new addition!

