Bruce Willis Dancing to Lizzo with 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel is the Ultimate Girl Dad Move

Bruce Willis unlocked the ultimate parenting move last week. He danced to Lizzo’s About Damn Time with his 10-year-old daughter Mabel and, yes, it was extremely charming. Willis’s wife Emma shared the video on her Instagram, which featured the actor mimicking his daughter’s dance move as she cracks up watching him.

As you can see below, A+ dancing all around.

The sweet video was posted a few months after the whole Willis family, including his three adult daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore, shared the news that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Since sharing his diagnosis, Emma has given some snapshots of their life lately, including a loving photo of the two sitting on a tree together, out in nature, captured by Mabel. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid,” she wrote. Willis’s daughters also posted some lovely messages in honor of Father’s Day this past June, sharing moving words about their dad.

“You showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy,” 28-year-old Tallulah wrote on her Instagram. “You are by far my coolest friend.”

