Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Shared a Genuinely Heartwarming Moment on Their Family Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck shared the warmest embrace during a family trip to Paris. A candid picture shows Violet hugging Lopez and beaming in the most genuine way. The two were spotted by paparazzi at a restaurant near the Louvre Museum (the Affleck/Lopez family is certainly doing vacation right!)

The whole group is hanging out in the City of Love following Affleck and Lopez’s nuptials. They’ve been spotted out and about, including fun lunches and dinners at picturesque spots. You can see the sweet moment between Violet and her new stepmom here!

The lovely moment comes after a report surfaced that Violet allegedly didn’t go to the wedding out of “loyalty” to her mom, Jennifer Garner. Whatever it was that went down during the ceremony, it’s completely clear that there’s a lot of love between Violet and Lopez. We’ve seen plenty of occasions where the Lopez/Garner/Affleck family have bonded prior to the wedding, with the whole group attending school events together and having big dinners.

“Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life,” a source explained to E! last August. “They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.”

Garner, meanwhile, has reportedly developed her own bond with Lopez’s kids. She’s apparently really connected with 14-year-old Emme over a shared love of gardening, according to another insider. “[Garner] is very hands-on and loves to plant plants and garden, which are things that Emme enjoys too,” a source explained to HollywoodLife. “They have formed a unique bond, just as JLo has with Ben and Jennifer’s kids. It is awesome and they all know how lucky they are to be able to have this.”

It’s so wonderful to see this big, blended family navigating a new path together!

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”