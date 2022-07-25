Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Revealed Sex of Baby with Sweet Instagram Video

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed the sex of their baby! The couple got together for a video which featured them excitedly releasing blue confetti together alongside the caption, “Baby boy El Moussa” and a blue heart emoji.

The video included plenty of sweet celebrating, jumping for a joy and a smooch between Tarek and Heather Rae. They were accompanied by Tarek’s two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather Rae broke the news that she was expecting in an Instagram post that featured herself in a white silk dress, baby bump proudly on display, frolicking on the beach with Tarek. The mama-to-be has been open about the difficult fertility journey she’s experienced leading up to that moment, sharing a follow-up post with candid details about all the steps it took for them to get there.

“We’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy,” she wrote. “You just never know what life has in store for you. You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby – the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened.”

Tarek and Heather Rae tied the knot back in October 2021. Since then, it looks like Heather Rae has become a proud stepmom to Brayden and Taylor, sharing adorable pictures of the whole blended family. She recently uploaded a special post in celebration of her step-kids, saying that they’re so excited to meet their half-sibling.

“The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been,” Heather Rae wrote. “They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names. And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says “how big is your baby today; And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby’ My heart!!!!

