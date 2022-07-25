Victoria Beckham Made an NSFW Comment on David Beckham’s Instagram & Her Son Immediately Called Her Out

There’s nothing quite like an excellent double entendre, especially when it involves thoroughly embarrassing your kids. Victoria Beckham shared a video of her husband doing the worm — a classic dance move — and captioned the post: “After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm.”

Their 19-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, swiftly jumped to the rescue after seeing his mom’s message. He replied, per @commentsbycelebs, “Hahahahahaha mum you gotta change that caption,” alongside a laughing emoji.

The jury is out as to whether or not Victoria meant it as an NSFW comment or it was a total mistake but lots of people were Team Romeo. “Romeo just trying to save his mom from bad mom jokes,” one person wrote. Another added: “This is adorable. No matter how famous you are…you’re just mom to your kids.” Actress Sophia Bush simply commented, “Iconic.”

When it comes to making their kids hilariously facepalm on Instagram (and in the real world!), the Beckhams can definitely take the crown. Last year, David shared a photo of his wife smooching his cheek and admitted that they had a begrudging photographer capturing the shot. “Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum & dad but then loving dads facials,” he wrote. “Thanks Harper seven for the pic and sorry @cruzbeckham for embarrassing you.”

Potential awkwardness aside, we can all probably agree that the photo turned out quite cute.

Another truly classic parents embarrassing kids moment? When Victoria accidentally made a very NSFW joke at the Glamour Women of the Year awards back in 2013 in front of her son Brooklyn. When she stood at the podium to deliver her speech, she realized that she had to lift up the microphone. “Oh, I have to raise it. That doesn’t happen often,” she said, per Metro, before immediately realizing the innuendo. “Oh my god, I didn’t even mean that. I’m so sorry Brooklyn, I’m so sorry. They told me to be funny but that was completely off the cuff!”

The Beckhams, they’re just like us. Lovingly mortifying our kids one day at a time.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.