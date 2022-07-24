Britney Spears’ Relationship With Her Sons Reportedly Changed Drastically After Marrying Sam Asghari

Many have wondered how Britney Spears’ relationship with her sons Sean and Jayden has been since her conservatorship ended. (Hint: it got better). And now, just as many wonder how their relationship is after her nuptials with Sam Asghari. (Another hint: their relationship has gotten even better!) Per HollywoodLife, their relationship is “stronger than ever.”

Soon after Spears and Asghari tied the knot on June 9, they moved to a sprawling $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf. While many adore the house for the in-house movie theater and extensive (and stunning) music room, we think Spears really adores it because it’s so close to her sons Sean and Jayden.

The report added, “Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often. They dig their mom’s pool, and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place. The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place.”

Spears welcomed her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline named Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

We adore that the trio has been strengthening their bond after such a turbulent few decades (and we hope to see more adorable photos of their shenanigans on Instagram!)