Ethan Hawke Isn’t Afraid To Ask His ‘Really Smart’ Daughter Maya for Advice

Ethan Hawke may be a four-time Oscar-nominated actor, but that doesn’t mean he won’t ask his superstar daughter Maya Hawke for some advice.

In a recent interview with the LA Times, Ethan discussed everything from his acting work this year to his daughter Maya’s growing success. In true, proud dad fashion, the Dead Poets Society star couldn’t help but gush over his daughter. In the interview with Mark Olsen, Olsen said to Ethan, “The moments in the movie where you are talking to your daughter, Maya, the two of you have such a sweet dynamic. It’s great to see you asking her for advice.”

“Well, she’s really smart. She’s been through a lot in her life. And as the Newman-Woodward kids will tell you, it’s not easy growing up with parents with paparazzi following them around,” he responded. It’s not exactly the ride that some people might think it is.”

Many parents are afraid to ask their kids for advice, but Ethan doesn’t care. He’s incredibly proud of his daughter and her budding careers in film and music.

When Olsen remarked how exciting it must be for Maya to gain success from her Stranger Things role (and slightly troublesome music video), Ethan said, “I think that falls directly in the line of good trouble. You don’t want to spend your whole life staying out of trouble. Like Paul says, “If you’re not pissing somebody off, you probably don’t have any character.”

Ethan and his now ex-wife Uma Thurman married in 1998 after meeting on the set of Gattaca in 1996. They welcomed two children named Maya, 24, and Levon, 20. They divorced in 2005, and Ethan welcomed two more daughters with his wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke. Thurman welcomed a daughter in 2012 with her ex Arpad Busson.

