Vanessa Bryant’s Latest Family Vacation Spot Is a Place That Kobe ‘Lived in When He Was About 8 Years Old’

Vanessa Bryant’s family trip to Italy isn’t even close to being over. This time, she’s taken her daughters to a spot that’s special to their father Kobe Bryant. On July 19, Vanessa posted some beautiful photos of the Italian village with her daughters Bianka and Capri. She posted the adorable photos of her girls in the special spot with the caption, “Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old ❤️.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Bianka and Capri looking so adorable in their pink dresses while at Reggio Calabria, followed by a string of gorgeous scenic snapshots of the area.

It’s so touching that the girls got to go to where Kobe spent some of his life at. This isn’t the first time the girls have taken a trip like this. Earlier this year, they all went to Kobe’s childhood home in Philadelphia, Penn, and the photos were oh-so-sweet.

Vanessa and Kobe have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that killed them and several others.

In a 2021 interview with People, Bryant opened up about how her daughters inspire her to keep going after the tragedy. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

She added, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

