Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Baby Malti’s Half-Birthday & Dressed Her in the Most Adorable Outfit!

Happy half-birthday to Malti Marie! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their daughter turning six months old the same month Chopra turned 40, and they shared a new family photo on Instagram. The little girl is wearing the most adorable pink outfit to celebrate this milestone.

Malti is rocking a white onesie that says “6 months” on the front. It has little ruffle sleeves with a matching headband bow that is wrapped around her head. She wears a frilly pink tulle skirt over the onesie, with colorful pompoms inside. On her right foot is the tiniest anklet you’ve ever seen! Cute is an understatement.

Her model mama is dressed in yellow in the picture. Chopra holds Malti while Jonas holds up a tiny cake topped with strawberries. On the tray is a little note that reads, “Happy 6 months b-day MM.” She’s already a spoiled and well-loved little girl!

The Citadel star also shared photos of her own birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. These include shots of Chopra and her friends all dressed up for a night out, dancing, swimming, and hanging out on the beach.

“They flew in on a private jet and all of Priyanka’s guests were given personalized canvas bags that said ‘I heart PCJ’ and filled with essentials for a beach trip,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They had a great stay with a golf outing, beach and pool time, and a big dinner party on the beach with a birthday celebration for Priyanka.”

Chopra shared more details in her Instagram caption, writing, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨”

“So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” she wrote. “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl🫶🏽💕.”

The Dancing With Myself judge commented, “❤️ Love celebrating you.” He also posted his own photos from the trip earlier this week.

“Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July,” he captioned it. “So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.”

What an amazing birthday and half-birthday celebration!

