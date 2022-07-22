Brian Austin Green Says His Older Kids Are ‘Amazing’ With Baby Zane

Bringing a new baby into the family can be challenging. Older siblings may struggle with jealousy as the attention shifts to caring for a newborn, which is normal. Luckily for Brian Austin Green, his older kids have been “amazing” adjusting to baby Zane, whom he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

“The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant,” Green told Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. The Bootyology star is dad to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

“They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him,” he continued. “They come in every morning now, going, ‘Is he awake yet?’ You know, they tip toe around, they’re so cute, it’s so cool.”

“It’s just been really smooth sailing,” he added. “It’s been great.”

The actor also shared Zane is doing “amazing” too. “He’s amazing! I mean he’s only 3 weeks old at this point,” Green shared. “But Sharna’s amazing, she an amazing mom.”

He seems to be enjoying that new baby rush — but that doesn’t mean he wants any more kids.

“I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I had a I already had a station wagon [before Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” Green told ET. “If I have another one, then I’m moving to like a school bus or something.”

“How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much,” he added. “So I think I’m done at five.” He clarified later, “I’m not saying never, you notice, I’m saying, ‘I think.’ And there’s a lot that can come from thinking. There’s a lot of room for change within that.”

Burgess is soaking up the baby snuggles and relishing moments with her new baby. Yesterday, she posted a sweet video of Zane on Instagram.

“Thank you for choosing me Zane Walker Green. Until my last breath and beyond, I love you 🤍,” the Dancing With The Stars pro wrote.

Peta Murgatroyd commented, “I can’t fu@king handle this 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I love you both so much.”

How adorable is that? It’s so sweet to hear how much baby Zane’s older brothers already love him.

These celebrity moms have embraced the changes in their bodies after giving birth.