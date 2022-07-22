Bindi Irwin Shares Grace’s Favorite New Word & Adorable Pictures from Their Family Vacation

Like all toddler moms, Bindi Irwin is faithfully documenting all of one-year-old Grace Warrior’s milestones. From walking to saying “dada,” Grace is growing up before our very eyes! In her latest Instagram post, the Australia Zoo conservationist shared Grace’s new favorite word — and it has to do with animals, obviously.

“Family road trip,” Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, captioned a series of photos today. “And Grace’s new word is ‘sheep’. Happy days. 🤍”

Aww! The toddler probably saw a lot of sheep in the car while driving with her parents and is now saying the word on repeat. Sheep are cute and fluffy, so we don’t blame her!

The Crikey! It’s The Irwins star also shared several photos from their vacation. The first is a family photo of Irwin, Powell, and Grace in front of trees. The next shows Grace hiking (in a dress!) with the cutest pink cardigan on. There are also pictures of Grace cheesin’ at the camera while she walks across a bridge, and various family members hugging Grace, including her grandma, Terri Irwin, whom Grace calls “Bunny.” Irwin’s brother Robert, 18, pops up in the post as well, wearing a wetsuit.

Robert commented on Irwin’s post with a red heart.

“Happy Family, 🤍🐑🍃” someone else wrote.

Other parents were commenting on how relatable Grace’s new favorite word is.

“My daughter is about 6 weeks younger than Grace,” one person wrote. “Her favourite new word is COW. But, every black and white animal is a cow 🙈 She moos at the neighbour’s black and white cat 🤣.” So cute!

Grace already loves animals as much as her family, and it’s adorable.

