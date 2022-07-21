Kim Kardashian’s Adorable Late Night Photoshoot with Her Kids Featured Matching Pajamas

What’s better than a late night family photoshoot? A late night family photoshoot with matching pajamas! Kim Kardashian understood the assignment when she posted a series of photos that featured herself with her kids, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm, all wearing black onesies (from Skims because…duh).

“Last Nite Bedtime,” the reality star captioned the adorable snapshots.

Kardashian has been twinning with her kiddos a lot lately. Last week, she shared a whole photoshoot of the family rocking all-black swimsuits at the beach as they frolicked together in the sand. “LIFE,” she wrote alongside the photos, which included one especially charming picture of North carrying her mom on her back.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out another recent epic twinning moment — North and Kardashian looking particularly edgy at Paris Fashion Week. The duo wore matching pinstripe outfits and fake nose rings as they watched the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Apparently, North is taking after her mom’s fashionista status. She also has lots of feedback regarding Kardashian’s outfit choices. “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” the reality star told Vogue last March. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

When the whole family isn’t sweetly matching, it sounds like each of them are developing their own sense of style and identity. “All my kids are so different. North is like goth—she’s into Hot Topic,” Kardashian said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year. “She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl…like, every kid is so different. But Chi-Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl—that’s her.”

We’re very much here for these kids developing their own tastes AND also here for any/all future twinning pajama moments!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.