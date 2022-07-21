Hailie Jade Opens Up About Her ‘Cool’ Childhood With Dad Eminem

Growing up with Eminem as a dad, Hailie Jade was often featured in his songs. Remember this gem? “Hailie, I know you miss your mom, and I know you miss your dad when I’m gone. But I’m tryin’ to give you the life that I never had,” Slim Shady rapped in his 2004 hit “Mockingbird.” But now, the 26-year-old is flipping the script — and sharing an inside look at her famous dad.

The social media influencer has a new podcast called Just a Little Shady, and in the first episode last week, she shared details about her “cool and unique” childhood.

“It’s so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal,'” Hailie told her co-host Brittany Ednie on the podcast. “And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.'”

The two, who were childhood friends, shared more details of their time on the tour bus. “At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn’t know any better,” Ednie said.

“That was so fun,” Hailie added. “I always think about that time.”

She then shared about a time they went to Florida. Eminem was “working on something,” so he entertained them with a trip to Disney World. “He set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us,” she explained.

“And even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn’t get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it,” she continued.

Her childhood sounds awesome, and it’s so neat to hear her perspective of tour life with Eminem, who is also dad to Alaina Marie, 29, and Stevie Lane, 20. Her and Alaina recently attended his Super Bowl halftime performance of “Lose Yourself,” continuing to show support for their dad.

Hailie announced her podcast on Instagram on July 12, with a picture of her in the recording studio next to neon lights that say, “Just a Little Shady.” She wrote, “Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! 🎙 This project has been in the works for a while & i’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!”

“Follow the @justalittleshadypodcast instagram & subscribe to the youtube channel (link in bio) to be the first to see a sneak peak & hear what me & my cohost @britednie will be talking about 👀,” Hailie added.

Here’s hoping she’ll keep dropping more behind-the-scenes tidbits of life with her famous dad.

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”