Nicky Hilton Finally Debuts Her Newborn Son With the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Photo

Nicky Hilton might be used to growing up in the spotlight, but it’s rare that the fashion designer shares photos of her children. Hilton, who is mom to daughters Lily-Grace and Teddy — and recently welcomed a third child with husband James Rothschild — gave us a teeny, tiny sneak peek of the newest addition to their family.

“Baby bliss,” Hilton captioned the photo on her July 21 Instagram post. The snapshot is a beautiful picture of Hilton, who’s wearing a blue floral summer dress, natural makeup and her signature, straight dirty blonde hair. The new mom is relaxing on a hammock in a grassy yard, with her sweet baby boy laying tummy-down on her chest. While we can’t see his face, he’s absolutely adorable — wearing a white, long-sleeved onesie with light blue angel wings on the back. His face is nuzzled into the corner of her arm, and his own little arm is holding onto her chest.

Hilton first announced the birth of her son in a July 5 Instagram post, sharing a black and white photo of Rothschild embracing her baby bump. “We are officially a party of 5!” Hilton wrote in her caption. “Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten.” Since then, eager fans and followers have patiently awaited photos of their new son. Before releasing the sweet mommy-and-me photo she posted today, Hilton has posted a photo to celebrate her 7-year wedding anniversary with Rothschild, a Y2K throwback, and announced her new ice cream collaboration with Nightingale ice cream.

Congratulations to the new parents!

