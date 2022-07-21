Abby De La Rosa Revealed Her Recent Pregnancy Cravings & They’re As Unique As You’d Think

Abby De La Rosa has no shortage of heartwarming, honest and relatable motherhood and pregnancy content. The mom-to-be, who is expecting her third child with Nick Cannon in addition to their 1-year-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion, just got really candid about a hilarious side of pregnancy that so many other expectant mothers can relate to.

In her July 20 Instagram Stories, De La Rosa shared a short clip of a strange food pairing: a jar of mild banana pepper rings and a tangerine. “I don’t know what I’m doing, but it feels good lol,” De La Rosa captioned the seconds-long video, which zoomed in on the food items so we could, in fact, confirm the strange food duo. “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant…” she wrote in another text overlay on the same Instagram Story.

Of course, De La Rosa is alluding to the classic pregnancy cravings a woman can experience (pickles and ice cream, anyone?) — and she’s definitely not alone. Studies show 50 to 90 percent of pregnant women experience food cravings, especially in the early stages of pregnancy. Sweet foods, like the tangerine De La Rosa is opting for, are a common pregnancy craving, but any food an expectant mother craves throughout her pregnancy is considered normal.

We’re loving this hilarious new pregnancy craving for De La Rosa, who seems to be truly looking forward to her new life as a mom times three. While Cannon wasn’t featured in this particular Instagram Story, we’re sure we’ll see him featured again soon — like their recent adorable family video of their son Zillion trying to take his first steps.

These are the comfiest shoes & sandals for pregnancy:

