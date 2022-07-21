Heidi Montag is Absolutely Glowing in an Impromptu Baby Bump Photo Shoot

Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt recently announced that they’re expecting a second child together. The couple, who found fame on MTV’s The Hills and already share 4-year-old son Gunner, are due in December of this year — which means Montag is currently 4 months pregnant. The overjoyed mom-to-be took to Instagram to share some brand-new photos showing off her baby bump, and she couldn’t look happier.

“Had to bust out some heels,” Montag wrote in the caption of her July 20 Instagram post, beside an emoji of a high heel — making use of the hashtags “mom life” and “pregnancy”. The expectant mama’s post includes three beautiful photos of herself posing on a sunny sidewalk. She’s sporting a sleeveless blue mini dress, a light blue crystal necklace and silver studded heels. Montag’s blonde locks are effortlessly tousled and wavy in the photos (gotta love that healthy pregnancy hair!) and she’s all smiles while embracing her baby bump.

Followers of Montag took to the comment section to show the mom-to-be some love, describing her as “beautiful”, “radiant” and “stunning.” Although she’s all smiles now, and we certainly agree, Montag revealed to People at the time of her pregnancy announcement that conceiving baby number two wasn’t so easy. “I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” Montag said at the time. She utilized supplements to increase fertility, and even ate raw animal bone marrow and liver.

Congratulations again to Heidi, who is absolutely glowing!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.