It feels like just yesterday that Khloe Kardashian made headlines for her pregnancy with True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Even though Kardashian and Thompson are set to welcome their second child — a baby boy via surrogate — any day now, the mom-to-be is definitely in her feels when it comes to her firstborn “baby” reaching a huge milestone at the end of summer: True’s first day of school!

In her July 20 Instagram Stories, Kardashian posted a photo of three vibrant, adorable backpack and lunchbox sets. Each backpack and lunchbox, which were gifted to her by the brand Stoney Clover, are personalized with True’s name, and come with matching pouches that also don her moniker. The sweet back-to-school backpack gifts include a light purple set with hearts, a pastel tie-dye set and a pink set with stars. All three items are propped up on the stairs of her home, with True’s pet kitty making an appearance behind them.

“The cutest!!!!” Kardashian wrote in a text overlay above the photo. “Thank you Stoney Clover.” After thanking the company for the new gear, Kardashian shared her feelings about 4-year-old True starting school soon. “The most perfect backpacks for True’s first day of school,” she wrote, beside three teary-eyed emojis. “Omg I’m so not ready for this.”

As a new parent, the first day of school always seems so far away. And when that day finally arrives — be it preschool or kindergarten — it’s totally normal to feel an array of emotions, from proudness to sadness to excitement and everything between.

Congratulations on starting school, True!

