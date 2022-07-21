Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Sweetest Ways Her Family is Staying Cool This Summer in New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Plus Icon
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Gilbert Flores for Variety.
For just how mega famous Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are, the newlywed couple seem to be having a pretty traditional summer with their kids — even if it is at their swanky California estate worth millions of dollars. Since a record-breaking heat wave is causing temperatures to skyrocket across the country right now, Kardashian’s recent Instagram post shows followers how her family has been staying cool in the current summer heat.

The July 20 Instagram post shared by Kardashian is a collection of family photos, with a fun emoji-filled caption that perfectly encapsulates their summer-themed activities — which The Kardashians star describes as a “desert dream”. The first photo features Kardashian lounging on a pool float, along with a follow-up picture of Penelope and another kiddo swimming side by side in their backyard oasis. Another picture shows Kardashian and Barker riding bikes, and we even catch a glimpse of what they’re snacking on during these hot summer days — including green tea matcha drinks, sandwiches, and salads (Poosh approved, of course).

Along with the sweet and simple agenda of swimming in the pool and enjoying a bike ride, Kardashian also included a photo of Penelope sitting on the hood of a black SUV — as Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell Johnson sprays the car down with a hose. This adorable summer playdate comes as no surprise, since Simpson recently revealed to Us Weekly that her daughter, who she shares with husband Eric Johnson, is friendly with Penelope’s cousin, North West.

While only Penelope can be spotted in the photos, the newly blended family also consists of Kardashian’s children — sons Mason and Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as Barker’s son Landon and daughter Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He’s also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana.

