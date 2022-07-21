Lisa Kudrow’s Son Finally Watched ‘Friends’ for the First Time & His Reaction Nearly Brought Her to Tears

Friends is a timeless, well-loved sitcom that continues to recruit a growing audience thanks to the convenience of streaming. In fact, an entirely new generation gets to enjoy the cozy group meet-ups at Central Perk, the budding romance between Rachel and Ross, and the hilarious antics that makes the series a cult classic.

Lisa Kudrow’s son, 24-year-old Julian Murray Stern, can officially be added to the list of younger Friends fans after recently watching it for the very first time — and he had a few thoughts to share with his mom about it. Kudrow, who famously played Phoebe Buffay for the entire run of the show, shared that Julian finally got around to watching Friends on her recent Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance.

“He called me up and said, ‘So I just watched the first two episodes…it’s really good, Mom,'” Kudrow told Meyers. When he had a few questions about the show, she was more than happy to answer them. “I’m like, ‘Yes!'” she said. “I almost started crying. I didn’t think that anyone in my family liked that show.”

It’s got to be pretty surreal when your mom is a starring role on one of your new favorite sitcoms. Still, Kudrow joked that Julian — who she shares with husband Michael Stern — seemed to be a little more impressed with the male cast than her. “He said, ‘It’s actually really funny,'” Kudrow told Meyers of the conversation with her son. “‘I mean, the guys are so funny.'” Of course, Julian clarified his mom’s role as Phoebe was just as entertaining to watch, too.

