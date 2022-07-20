Ashley Greene Shows Off Her Baby Bump With Steamy Shower Selfie

Ashley Greene is completely nude — and soaking wet. The Twilight actress stripped down in a new picture to show off her baby bump in the shower, and she is such a sexy, confident mama!

The Twilight Effect podcast host, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Paul Khoury, exposed her bump (and the rest of her body!) in a steamy shower selfie on Instagram Tuesday. You can see her silhouette through the steam-covered glass, as Greene arches her back and covers her breasts with her hands. Water droplets cover the shower door, but the actress’s curves are still on full display in the shot.

Her prominent baby bump draws the eye, and the jaw-dropping maternity picture is vulnerable yet powerful, sexy and motherly all at the same time.

“Baby Khoury coming soon…” Green captioned the photo.

“Wooooow so beautiful ❤️❤️,” one person commented. Another wrote, “😍😍😍😍 beautiful photo 😍😍😍😍.”

“I love this! Our bodies are so beautiful, especially when we are nurturing another life in there. I took a similar photo when I was pregnant and I just felt so proud of my body and empowered. You go girl! 💪”

Greene confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in March 2022. “The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together,” a rep for Greene told the outlet.

The Retirement Plan actress and the entrepreneur got married four years ago this month in San Jose, California. “The ceremony was beautiful,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

She often posts amazing pregnancy photos, including one in a towel last week. Sophia Bush commented, “Cutest! 💗” and Nina Dobrev wrote, “Ooooo lala she’s poppin 💥❤️‍🔥.”

On July 5, she opened up about what she has learned growing up, with a side-by-side photo of her now and her at age 12. “Pic 1: adult me… about to have a baby and enter into a world unknown..” she wrote. “Pic 2: me as a 12 yr old baby … Who thought I knew it all.”

“My 30s have been humbling to say the least,” Greene continued. “I’ve gained an immense amount of wisdom, conquered challenges beyond my wildest dreams and have had to continually accept that I still have SO much to learn. One thing in certain of? I’m wildly excited to embark on this new chapter with @paulkhoury. #thirdtrimester #liveandlearn.”

Despite its many side effects and challenges, pregnancy can be such a beautiful time. As Greene prepares for her little one, her confidence is growing as much as her bump is, and it’s incredible to witness.

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.