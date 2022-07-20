Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Holding Onto This ‘One Positive’ of Tristan Thompson as They Prepare for Second Child

Khloé Kardashian may be on the outs with her former partner Tristan Thompson but there’s reportedly one silver lining she’s focusing on right now. The reality star, who is expecting a second child via a surrogate with Thompson, is allegedly not concerned about her ex’s parenting skills.

“One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True,” a source told US Weekly. “Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too.”

Kardashian has made similar comments in the past, telling Robin Roberts in an interview this year that Thompson — who cheated on the reality star — is “a great guy” and “a great dad,” adding that he’s “just not the guy” for her.

In 2018, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True and allowed her ex inside the delivery room with her. “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room, and so, yes it might have looked strange to the outside world,” she told Roberts. “But when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Thompson admitted to fathering a child with another woman, by sharing a statement on Instagram in January. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Kardashian’s rep confirmed the news to US Weekly that the couple is expecting a baby, who was conceived in November. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

