Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Reportedly Skipped Jennifer Lopez Wedding Because She’s ‘Extremely Loyal’ to Mom Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now officially husband and wife, but not everyone is happy with the Bennifer marriage. The Argo star’s oldest daughter, Violet, 16, reportedly did not attend the Las Vegas wedding last weekend out of respect for her mom, Jennifer Garner.

“Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” a source told Page Six.

They added that Affleck warned Garner about the ceremony at the last minute. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the source said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment.”

The reason it happened the way it did? Supposedly so Affleck wouldn’t get “cold feet.” “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed,” the source told Page Six. “She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Even though Violet didn’t attend, two other Lopez/Affleck kids were there. Sera, 13, whom Affleck shares with Garner, and Emme, 14, whom J.Lo shares with ex Marc Anthony. The Marry Me star shared a picture of Emme at the nuptials on her OnTheJLo newsletter Sunday, which TMZ also shared, and a source confirmed to Page Six that Sera was also there. Affleck also has Sam, 10, and J. Lo is mom to Emme’s twin, Max, 14, but no reason is given on why those two weren’t at the wedding.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” Lopez wrote in her OnTheJLo newsletter Sunday. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

She continued, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

Garner was enjoying a nice sunny weekend on Lake Tahoe in Northern California, seemingly unbothered by her ex getting married.

When Affleck and Lopez got engaged, a source told Hollywood Life that Garner was “happy.”

“She acted completely favorable to it and even congratulated them,” a source told HollywoodLife in April. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo.”

For his part, J. Lo’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez is reportedly “happy” too. “He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source told Us Weekly on July 18. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

And Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony is also reportedly unbothered. “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”

Luckily, there seem to be no hard feelings from any of Lopez or Affleck’s exes. Still, Violet has every right to skip out if she feels like that’s the best way to support her mom. It’s such a tough situation for kids to be in, and our hearts go out to her.

