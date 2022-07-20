Cher Shared a Raw Account of Her Three Miscarriages

In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Cher took to Twitter to share her experiences with miscarriage and mused about what her story would look like in 2022, when women’s health care rights are in jeopardy.

“When I was young I had 3 miscarriages. 1st at 18. I was alone in our house. son came home & I was sobbing & rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. couldn’t even stop in elevator. dr sent me straight 2 hospital & in2 operating rm,” she wrote. “WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY.”

The singer also took to the comment section of her tweet, engaging with fans who shared her deep concern for this moment in history. When one person argued that the doctor would have performed an abortion in this scenario , another Twitter user jumped in with a correction. “Not anymore,” the user wrote. “Not if the pregnant person resides in most red states now. Soon to be in 26 states when all the trigger laws kick in. The pregnant person’s life hangs by the interpretation of laws by hospital counsel, not by a physician’s best medical judgment.”

Cher responded: “AMEN TO THAT.”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, women may want to undergo dilation and curettage (otherwise known as D&C), a surgical procedure often performed in a first-trimester miscarriage. “Choosing whether to miscarry naturally (called expectant management) or to have a D&C procedure is often a personal choice that is best decided after talking with your healthcare provider,” the association explained. “For some women, the emotional toll of waiting to miscarry naturally is too unpredictable and too much to handle in an already challenging situation. Healing for them may start upon having a D&C procedure.”

Many public figures have come forward to share their own experiences with abortions and miscarriages, after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case. West Side Story‘s Rita Moreno opened up to Variety about her heartbreaking experience when she was forced to get an illegal abortion before Roe v. Wade.

“I had what they told me was a ‘disturbed pregnancy.’ The doctor didn’t do anything really, except make me bleed,” she told Variety. “In other words, he didn’t do it right. I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess.”

The decision to remove a woman’s right to choose “stunned her.” “Taking it to the most extreme, girls who get pregnant because of rape or incest. Unfair isn’t a strong enough word, but it’s unfair,” she said. “We loud mouths are going to have to get busy. There are many of us. I’m thinking, what are we going to do about this? If anything, this has reactivated us.”