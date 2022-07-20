Khloe Kardashian is Enjoying the Beach With Her ‘Best Girl’ True in Stunning New Photos

Any day now, Khloé Kardashian will become a mom of two, as she awaits the birth of a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate. But before the Good American founder is thrust back into the throes of newborn life, she’s soaking up precious one-on-one moments with her 4-year-old daughter True. The mother-daughter duo recently spent a day at the beach and posted the most stunning photos from their day together on Instagram.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories,” The Kardashians star captioned the post. “I will forever have your back my angel girl 🤍.”

True sits on her mom’s back in the first photo, with one arm around her neck. The duo looks radiant in the blue ocean, which is so clear that you can see their legs through the water. In one photo, Kardashian has her arms spread wide as True holds on tight to her neck. Other photos depict True, who is dressed in a pink-and-white swimsuit with ruffles, cuddling on her mom’s back in the water. She looks tired after a long day in the sun!

The sky in the background is an even brighter blue than the surrounding water, and each of these photos has a dreamy glow. You can practically smell the sunscreen and saltwater through your screen. What a cool experience for True and her mom to share!

“She’s literally the cutest i can’t🥹😍😍🫶🏿,” someone commented. Another added, “Dynamic duo 😍.”

Kardashian has been having a blast on vacation, posting many pictures in the water or soaking up the sun on a boat. She also posted one with her sister Kim Kardashian.

“Do Not Disturb… We are having fun,” she captioned a series of pictures on July 9 of her and True playing in the water.

Seeing Kardashian having fun, even amid the drama with Thompson’s cheating accusations, is refreshing. Keep enjoying these precious moments with your baby girl!

