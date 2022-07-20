Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi, True, & Chicago on Target Run in New TikTok — & Stocks up on New Toys

What’s more fun than a Target run? A Target run with your best friends! Kylie Jenner made that happen for her 4-year-old daughter Stormi yesterday, when she took her and her cousins — Kylie’s nieces True and Chicago — on a “surprise Target run.” The whole cute trip was documented on TikTok.

Jenner, who shares Stormi and a baby boy with Travis Scott, posted a video of the shopping shenanigans on Tuesday, captioning it, “Surprise target trip with my girls.” True, 4, is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, and Chicago, 4, is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter. The trio of 4-year-olds rode in the red cart, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder pushed them through the aisles. It’s the only way to keep young kids focused in Target, after all!

“Where are we going girls?” Jenner asks in the video.

“Target!” they yell, as Jenner laughs.

When they enter the store, they go straight for the home décor section, as you do. The Kardashians star passes pretty white bowls and asks, “You guys don’t want to get any bowls?” “No,” they respond.

Next stop — the toy aisle! Stormi is shopping the LOL Surprise! OMG Dolls aisle, filling her arms with toys. The next scene shows the girls checking out, with the conveyor belt piled high with toys, including a purple Barbie car, a Magic Mixies Magical Cauldron, and Cra-Z-Art Squeezies. So, definitely a successful trip for 4-year-old girls!

Fans were loving this surprise shopping spree. “KYLIE IN TARGET?” one person wrote. Another added, “Did u rent out target for this real question.”

Others commented on how much fun the kids were having. “Kylie is such an amazing mother! i love seeing her relationship with her kids!! 🥰” one person said. “aww the triplets 🤍,” another wrote.

Even Target commented on the adorable video, “The year is 2042. kardashians is on its 20th season with hulu. on this episode stormi, chi and true go to target to get the bowls.”

Some people were a little judgey about how much she purchased (this is the internet). “Did yall just buy the whole store?” someone said. Another added, “Wish I could go shopping for toys like that tho.”

Hey, if you have the money and you want to buy your daughter and nieces new toys, why shouldn’t you? At least she didn’t take a private jet to Target…

Check out these fun summertime toys.