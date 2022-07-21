Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia is All of Us When Getting a Package in the Cutest New Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Opening a box is one of the greatest joys in life — there are entire YouTube channels dedicated to it! From anxiously checking out the window for the delivery driver, to the moment you finally get to pull out the goodies stashed inside, it’s one big rush. Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old Kaavia James gets it. Her new video unboxing a package is so relatable!

Kaavia gets a Moana-themed gift box from Janie and Jack, which she opens with palpable delight. Her energy is 10 out of 10 as she slides off the wrapping and yells, “Thank you!” She then pulls out a new pink outfit and starts twirling it around.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to wear this,” she says in the cutest voice. “This is for after,” Kaavia adds while picking up another outfit. Then with a third outfit in hand, she says, “This is for today. And I’m going to wear this one too.”

Barely out of the package and already planning your outfits for the week — yep, checks out.

After everything has been removed, she decides to read the card. She reads it with the confidence of someone much older, as she studies the paper intently and says, “You are a smart girl.”

“And it says something else,” she adds. “The trees are good and the ocean is good.”

“One more time,” Kaavia continues. She starts to babble something else, then notices her mom stifling a laugh in the background. “What are you doing?” she asks, as Union laughs.

Now, it’s time for a fashion show! Kaavia twirls in her dress, dances around in her swimsuit, and does a kick in her matching shirt-and-shorts combo. What better way to make sure everything fits? We should all be doing this when trying on new clothes.

“Got me feeling like my girl Moana from Motunui and maybe I AM reading,” the video is captioned. “Or maybe I’m reading your mind. You be the judge. Thank you @janieandjack x @disney for this 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Janie and Jack commented, “The cutest fashion show! Thanks for sharing the #janieandjacklove 💙💙💙.”

“Kaavia you ARE a smart girl,” one person wrote. “A ray of sunshine. A fashion icon. The ocean and the trees are good. And you keep us laughing. Even the videographer can’t keep a straight face.😁🙄😂”

This little girl is constantly making us laugh, including Monday when she was getting annoyed in a doubles tennis match. Nobody gets us like you do, Kaavia!

