Chris Pratt’s Shirtless Selfie Was Upstaged by the Cutest Post-It Note

Chris Pratt’s shirtless picture didn’t go exactly to plan. The Marvel star posted a bruised up mirror selfie of himself, alongside the caption: “Lookin cut.” Many people’s attention went instead to the sweet yellow post-it note from his 9-year-old son Jack, which read: “See you at 8ish <3 Jack.”

“It’s the note for me,” one Instagram user commented. Another added: “The note from your son,” with a crying face emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

It’s so sweet (and kinda hilarious!) that the post-it note got more play than the shirtless content. Pratt, who shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, has been open about how incredible the journey of fatherhood has been. Jack was born nine weeks early, at only 3 pounds and 12 ounces, per Variety. The actor spoke about being a new dad during a speech for the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies event in 2014 and articulated the joys of having Jack in his life.

“I’ve done all kinds of cool things as an actor — I’ve jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody’s daddy,” Pratt said. “[While Jack was in the NICU] I made promises in that moment about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he’d live long enough that I could keep them.”

So, what kind of dad is Pratt (aside from one who exchanges sweet post-its with his son)? During an interview with Fatherly in 2020, the action star offered some words of wisdom. “Look at what your parents did for you and try to do it,” he said. “Look at what your parents didn’t do and try to do that too. And don’t let overcompensation drive you away from common sense.”

Thirst traps and parenting tips! We’re so here for it.

