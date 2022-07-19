Obsessed With Rihanna’s Maternity Style? She’s Reportedly Developing Her Own Sexy Line

If you admired Rihanna’s sexy, chic maternity style — from that iconic green shredded top to the peach mini dress — we’ve got some great news for you. The singer is reportedly planning on starting a maternity line under her Savage X Fenty brand.

“During her pregnancy, she was told that she was such a huge inspiration by so many women for breaking the mold on what is acceptable to wear that she was really moved by this,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy.”

Rihanna, who gave birth to her son in May, made headlines over and over again for her ultra-stylish ensembles. The Fenty founder opted not to go down the traditional maternity clothing route and instead chose outfits that she loved and was excited about.

“It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” Rihanna explained to Bustle in March. When asked to describe her pregnancy style, she went with the word “rebellious.”

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she explained. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

It’s so exciting that we’ll get to wear some Rihanna-inspired outfits to showcase our bumps . Honestly, anything involving the jeweled stomach accessory from the Vogue shoot above sounds just fine to us!

