Diane Kruger Shared a Rare Snapshot of Daughter Nova in Her Recent Birthday Post

Diane Kruger celebrated her 46th birthday with a sweet, stylish photo featuring herself and her 3-year-old daughter Nova. The mom looked trés fashionable as she pushed Nova in a stroller around Saint Tropez. The little one wore a shirt with a black cat and Kruger opted for a chic sun hat and cropped striped shirt.

She also posted a photo of her cuddling with her daughter, alongside the caption: “Getting older has never been sweeter. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

Kruger welcomed Nova into the world with her partner Norman Reedus, who is an actor known for his roles in The Walking Dead and The Boondock Saints. She’s been wonderfully open about her parenting journey and has discussed the relief she felt from waiting until later in life to have children. “I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” the actress told The Sunday Telegraph. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so.”

Kruger is pretty private when it comes to sharing her family’s life on Instagram, but every once and awhile she’ll upload a little peek, like a recent photo of the whole group getting glamorous together with a whooole lot of lipstick. “A family that make-ups together…” she captioned the picture, which is hilariously colorful.

It’s clear that Kruger is enjoying every step of the parenting journey. “Everything changed with motherhood — it’s such a cliché, but it’s true,” she told Women’s Health this year. “The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle. It’s not: What’s it going to do for my career? It’s more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?…Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together.”

