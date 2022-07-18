Eva Longoria Frolicked with Son Santiago in Rare Beach Photos

Get ready to immediately be in the beach-y mindset. Eva Longoria shared candid photos of herself with her 4-year-old son Santiago while the duo had loads of fun in the sand while exploring Marbella, Spain. Longoria captioned one of the pictures, which featured her hand-in-hand with Santiago, “One of my favorite places in the world…”

It looks like Longoria is having the best holiday. She also shared a photo of herself looking out on the ocean, right at sunset, and one of her in a stunning yellow two-piece ensemble, alongside the caption: “Dolce vita.”

Eva Longoria/ Instagram Eva Longoria/Instagram

It sounds like Santiago loves to explore with his mom — whether he’s out on the beach or getting messy in the kitchen. “[He] wants to do everything and jump on everything in every moment,” the actress said during a December 10 interview with Us Weekly. “…People are you like, ‘I can’t believe you let him cook with you and, like, break eggs and get dirty.’ He even covered the entire kitchen in flour, but I think it’s great. He’s playing with textures…That’s the human being you want to raise, you know? You want them to be curious and question things and not just take things for face value.”

Longoria, who shares Santiago with her husband José Bastón, has been getting a kick out of each milestone year with her son, even the ones that were a little bit more exhausting than others. “Every stage that comes up is more enjoyable [than the last]…It was challenging [before, but now], I’m not as tired. I’m more like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’ve got to be present because his little mind is informed,’” she said.

.Eva Longoria/Instagram Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria doesn’t often post pictures of Santiago on Instagram, though she did share a sweet slideshow of images for his fourth birthday in June. The snapshots showed the little one growing up, from being swaddled as a baby to hanging out with his mom as a toddler. “I can’t believe 4 years have passed since you were born!” she wrote. “The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you my love. Happy Birthday Santi Baston! Te amo Te amo Te amo!!!!”

We can’t wait to watch as Santiago gets bigger and bigger and goes on more adventures!

