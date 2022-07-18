Jessica Alba Shared Instagram vs. Reality Family Photos & They’re Adorably Relatable

It can be tricky to get that perfect family picture. Someone is scowling, someone is blinking, often there’s an endearing (okay, annoying) amount of awkward posing involved. Jessica Alba gave fans a peek at the portrait taking process with her husband Cash Warren and three kids — Honor, 14, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4. The first one shows them smiling at the exact same time. The second one will make you feel very seen (especially Alba’s facial expression).

“Instagram vs reality,” she captioned the two photos. “Love these fools.”

Alba has been all about the sweet family photos lately, sharing group shots as Haven heads to middle school and Honor starts high school. “I’m so proud of you my Sweet Haven!I can’t believe you are heading to middle school!! literally how did this happen?” she wrote alongside a family snap. “Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years!”

She also had loving words for Honor, writing: “So proud of my honorcita.”

We love how Alba is here to show us all the moments — even when they’re not quite picture perfect. The Honest Beauty founder has been open about the challenges that come along with being a mom and that she’s right there with you when it comes to navigating it all. “Don’t get overwhelmed trying to do everything at once. Lay out what you can get done now and what will take longer,” Alba told Parents Latina Magazine in 2020. “Don’t be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what’s important. Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It’s worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or a girls’ night in, and drink some wine!”

Yes indeed to all of the above. We’re hoping for another refreshing glimpse of those delightful “reality” snapshots from the Alba/Warren clan soon!

