Jennifer Lopez Shared the Sweetest Words About Her New Blended Family After Wedding Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot and they’re now one big happy family! The actress/singer/entrepreneur is bringing together her twins — Emme and Max, 14 — with Affleck’s three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez sent out her newsletter, On the JLo, with updates following the exciting day and had some sweet words to share about her new blended family. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,'” she wrote. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

Lopez and Affleck said their vows in an intimate Vegas ceremony, surrounded by their kids. “With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez told her fans. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

She shared an Instagram photo from the next morning, of her wrapped up in a blanket, looking so cozy and happy. Many, many friends took to the comment section to send their love. “Love is patient and right on time,” Hoda Kotb wrote. “Congrats my darling.” “Congratulations!,” Vanessa Bryant wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.

We’re so happy and excited for this sweet, loving, blended group! Here’s to so many family adventures to come.

