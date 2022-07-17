This $14 Organization Tool With Nearly 32,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Organizing’ Your Kids Large Collection of Stuffed Animals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re a parent, you mentally prepare for a myriad of things in the first few years of your children’s lives. You prep for the terrible twos, the constant breastfeeding, the lack of full nights of sleep — you get it. However, there’s one thing that’s often overlooked and comes out of nowhere: a mountain of stuffed animals.

It starts as a few from birthdays or the baby shower, but it always multiplies. Your kid wants a couple from the store, then a few more for birthdays, and then suddenly you have a mountain of stuffed animals. Instead of pushing them all to one side or having them strewn around the house, Amazon shoppers found an easy (and affordable) solution.

The Simple houseware Stuffed Animal Toy Storage Hammock

is an adorable and easy way to organize your kid’s toys and stuffed animals. Perfect for any aesthetic, this provides a simple way of eliminating the dreaded stuffed animal avalanche in the middle of the room. This two pack of jumbo sized hammocks can hold up to 30 stuffies each, perfect for any kids who want all of their stuffies in one place.

Per the brand, you can easily apply the hammocks to any part of your home with the simple hardware included. If you don’t want to leave any holes, many shoppers recommend using command strips!

With nearly 32,000 reviews, shoppers can’t help but rave about the space-saving solutions. One shopper said it was “perfect for [the] inevitable accumulation of ‘stuffies’” saying: “My daughter has more stuffed animals than I know what to do with them. I limit and purge every so often, but between gifts, souvenirs, and impulse buys… her stuffed animals seem to multiply! This was a good solution to her toy overpopulation!”

Another shopper agreed that it’s perfect for organizing stuffies, saying: “It fits so many stuffed animals in it and holds strong!”