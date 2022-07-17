Jhené Aiko Is the Definition of Radiant in Her Ethereal Nude Maternity Photos

Jhené Aiko is giving us seriously ethereal space princess vibes for her maternity shoot, and we’re obsessed.

On July 15, Aiko nearly broke the internet with an ethereal, space-themed maternity photoshoot. She posted the nude photoshoot with the caption, “💫.” You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Aiko cradling her growing baby bump while she is literally glowing against the space backdrop. We see a shining gold pattern all over her and a blue cosmos as an overlay on the photo. To say this maternity shoot is breathtaking is an understatement.

On July 4, 2022, she and her on-again-off-again partner of over six years Big Sean are expecting a child together after previously suffering a miscarriage. Big Sean revealed the couple’s miscarriage through his single “Deep Reverence” in 2020. But the two seem over the moon while preparing to welcome their rainbow baby into the world.

Aiko also has a daughter named Namiko Love, 13, with her ex O’Ryan.

In a previous interview with Billboard, Aiko credited her daughter for pushing her to follow her dreams. “You know, it was a blessing. She really gave me the drive and the purpose to be like, ‘OK, you really have to get something done,’” she said. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna go with it; quit this job and just go out on a whim and see if this music can be what supports us, ya know. And it turned out good.”

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.