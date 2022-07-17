Lisa Marie Presley’s Tribute to Her Late Son Benjamin Shows Their ‘Eternal Bond’ in Rare Personal Post

It’s been two years since Lisa Marie Presley’s son Ben Keough passed away, and she is honoring his memory with a heartwarming and heartbreaking post on social media.

On July 13, Lisa Marie posted a rare personal photo on her Instagram that honors her late son Ben. She posted the tribute with the caption, “Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond. 💔😞.”

In the photo, we see Lisa Marie and Ben’s tattoos of the Celtic eternity knot on their feet. Many stars have gotten tattoos honoring their children, and some have matching tattoos with people significant to them. This tattoo seems like a beautiful memory, a tribute to her departed son on the second anniversary of his passing.

Ben passed away from a gunshot wound at a joint party for his girlfriend Diana Pinto and brother-in-law. He committed suicide at only the age of 27.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org. You are not alone.

The Presley family has been devastated since and has worked to preserve his memory. Lisa Marie and Ben were incredibly close, and Lisa Marie’s manager Roger Widynowski once said to the BBC, “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Widynowski added Lisa Marie is staying strong for her daughters Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, 13.

