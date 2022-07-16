Alana Hadid Made Super-Rare Comments About Her Half-Sister Gigi’s Parenting Skills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid has kept her daughter Khai out of the limelight, working tirelessly to give her daughter everything with no press in the background. People have been dying to know what the proud mama is like, and after nearly two years of wondering, her half-sister Alana Hadid has given a teeny bit of insight.

When asked by Us Weekly at her La Detresse Summer Trip Collection celebration, Alana beamed with pride as she said her sister Gigi is “the best” mom to Khai. She also raved about her sister Marielle’s parenting skills to her children Colton Aflalo and Coco as well. Alana added, “I love my nieces and nephew. I think they’re amazing. And they’re phenomenal little humans.”

Now Alana and Gigi are half-siblings. Gigi, 27, is the elder daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda, with her sister Bella, 25, being born 2 years later and a brother named Anwar, 23. Their father Mohamed also has two daughters from his previous marriage to Mary Butler named Marielle, 41, and Alana, 36.

Gigi welcomed her daughter Khai in Sept. 2020 with ex-beau Zayn Malik and has been working on her modeling career throughout. Her older half-sister Alana is the co-founder of the curated brand La Detresse, and she used their latest collection to pay tribute to Gigi.

Per E! News, Alana and fellow co-founder Emily Perlstein’s new collection for La Detresse (available at Saks Fifth Avenue!) is all about their family, and they named two of the dresses after Gigi.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who are best friends with their siblings.

