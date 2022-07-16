Vanessa Bryant’s Vacation Selfies Featuring Her Beautiful Daughters Shows a Glimpse Into Their Grand Family Traditions

Vanessa Bryant and her beautiful girls are off traveling the world and glowing in every single picture. The Bryant family has a family tradition of going to Italy and the photos are too cute to miss.

In the first set of photos, we see Vanessa and three of her daughters in matching blue and white outfits while on vacation in Capri, Italy. We see absolutely glowing photos of the landscape, delicious food, shopping centers, and the smiling girls on the boat! You can see the photos HERE.

In the next set of photos, we see the same motif but a nighttime snapshot of Natalia, Bianka, and Capri looking so happy and beautiful on their vacation. See these photos HERE.

Then she posted another series of photos from their big Italy vacation with the super-sweet and simple caption, “Traditions ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” See the photos HERE. We first start out with an adorable snapshot of Bianka and Capri in matching dresses, and they pose in an idyllic setting, followed by another snapshot with their gorgeous big sister Natalia. Then we get an adorable selfie with Vanessa and Bianka posing, followed by a series of photos from their fairytale-like vacation and one more cutie pic of Capri.

We love how happy everyone looks and the myriad of vacation photos from the past few months. The little family seems so at peace and content spending time together around the world. If these are their family traditions, we know the girls are having the time of their lives.

Vanessa and Kobe welcomed four beautiful daughters into the world named: Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash, but Vanessa has worked incredibly hard to keep their legacies alive.

