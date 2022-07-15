Kevin Jonas is the Ultimate Girl Dad Getting Manicures with His Daughter Valentina

When it comes to raising girls, Kevin Jonas isn’t afraid to channel his feminine side. He recently went on a daddy-daughter date with his daughter Valentina, 5, and shared the cutest selfie at the nail salon!

“#girldad things,” the singer captioned the picture posted on Instagram yesterday. In it, he’s sitting next to Valentina, who’s getting a professional manicure. Jonas sits next to her, smiling for the camera and presumably getting his nails done, too.

The Claim to Fame host, who also shares daughter Alena, 8, with wife Danielle Jonas, said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that it’s hard to let his daughters grow up.

“I can’t really speak for them,” Jonas said, referring to how his brothers Joe Jonas, dad to Willa, 1, and a newborn baby girl with Sophie Turner, and Nick Jonas, dad to baby Malti with Priyanka Chopra, will parent their daughters. “I’m sure they’re going to be however they’re going to be with their daughters, but I can say for myself, I’m going to be protective. But I also know I’m going to have to let them go.”

He added, “It’s going to be tough. I was at a birthday party and Valentina let go of my hand and grabbed the hand of a friend and I died a little inside.”

Maybe this will make Jonas want another baby, soon? In an interview with E! News in March 2022, Jonas and Danielle said they aren’t necessarily closing the door on having more kids.

“We’ll see. Only time will tell,” Jonas said. “I think growing a family is always important but at the same time, it has to be right for us.”

Now that their kids are in school, Jonas and Danielle also get more time together. He told PEOPLE in June, “As our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent, so much has changed.”

It’s nice to see he’s still getting quality one-on-one time with his daughter, though! Now he just needs to post a new photo of those manicures — we’d love to see the finished product!

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”