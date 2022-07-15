Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy will be dancing into parenthood soon! The Dancing With The Stars pros, who got married in 2019, announced today they are expecting their first baby together, due in January 2023.

“Our biggest dream come true yet 🤍,” Johnson posted on Instagram today.

“Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January!” she added. “My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel 🥹.”

Chmerkovskiy also shared a picture of the baby’s sonogram today on Instagram. “❤️,” he captioned the post, showing the baby’s black-and-white profile from an ultrasound picture.

“My baby daddy 🥹,” Johnson commented.

Johnson’s sister-in-law is Peta Murgatroyd, who experienced a miscarriage when her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine earlier this year. Murgatroyd, who shares son Shai, 5, with Maks, was very supportive about the baby news. “Finally the news is out!!!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Congratulations to my stunning family @jennajohnson @valentin you will be the best parents!!!”

She also shared Chmerkovskiy’s sonogram post, writing, “We are getting another Chmerkovskiy !!!!!”

“Big news, another Chmerkovskiy is coming,” Murgatroyd said in her Story. “We are so, so ecstatic for Val and Jenna. I mean, this is such a dream.”

“I’m so happy that we are expanding the family,” she laughs, adding, “I’m saying it like its mine.”

“I’m going to be an auntie, Shai’s going to have a cousin, this is the best news, and we’re just so happy for them,” she continues. “It is just a glorious day to share the news finally.”

She also shared that they’re “moving forward” with their IVF journey. For now, she is feeling “grateful.”

“A chill birthday to remember 🥹,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram today, along with a picture of her and Shai. “I’m exactly where I’m meant to be …..here with my baby. Waking up grateful for where I am and what I’ve gone through to get there. Life is good 🙏🏻.”

Johnson seems to be very close with Murgatroyd. She posted a series of photos and videos of the two of them yesterday for Murgatroyd’s birthday writing, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my stunning sis and queen.. @petamurgatroyd 💗.”

“I am SO grateful to have your love and guidance in my life,” she added. “Thank you for showing me the ropes in ‘Hollywood’, being my therapist and person to vent to, making me laugh until I cry, and giving me the cutest nephew to love and adore. This is YOUR year, I can feel it!!!”

Today, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy shared more details about their pregnancy with PEOPLE.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive,” Johnson, who danced with JoJo Siwa on DWTS last season, said. “The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant.”

“But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened,” she added. “I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

When she went to tell her husband about the exciting news, she put together a box with the cutest little sneakers.

“I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers,” she told PEOPLE. “I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn’t expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, ‘Did you go shopping today?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.’ I’m like, ‘No way. I got some too today.'”

“He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it,” she added. “He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face … it was priceless.” How cute is that?

The couple had maternity photos taken by LA photographer Claire Lejeune (@ladybaguette), which Johnson also shared today.

As for Johnson, she’s doing her best to relax through the first trimester.

“The first trimester is a scary time and there’s so many things that can go wrong, potentially,” she told PEOPLE. “I just have taken this time to really relax and try to stay calm and keep my body healthy. Which has been hard, because I’m a really active person. I love to work out. I love to dance. But I’ve just made it a priority for myself to really make a shift and to prioritize the baby and what was happening and all of these new changes.”

In addition to prioritizing rest, Johnson has also started a gratitude journal, telling PEOPLE, “Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what’s happening. I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude. I started a little gratitude journal. Just every day I write what’s happening in my body. What I’ve liked. What I don’t like. But just how magical the experience is. So I think trying to keep my mind in that mindset has been really helpful for me.”

Chmerkovskiy is doing his part to help Johnson feel beautiful. “Val is just so funny in this whole experience,” she added. “He is obsessed with my body growing. He’s just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful.”

“If he is anything like he is as a husband, he’s going to be the best dad in the world,” she told PEOPLE. “He is so selfless and loving. Between the two of us, is by far the more patient one. So I think, all of these little attributes are going to just make him an incredible dad.'”

Fans are also very supportive of the news, commenting on Johnson’s and Chmerkovskiy’s posts.

New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck commented on the announcement on Instagram, “Congrats!!!! I couldn’t even tell Jenna!!!!”

“That’s going to be one extremely talented and beautiful baby!” Christie Brinkley wrote. “Congratulations‼️I’m so happy for you‼️❤️❤️❤️”

“Congratulations. I am so excited for you guys ❤️,” wrote Rumer Willis. And Matt James wrote, “Mama!! 🥺”

Sarah Silverman wrote, “Ahhhhh!!!! Mazel!!”

“BROOOOOOOOO YESSSSS,” Andy Grammer commented.

Brian Austin Green, who recently welcomed his fifth son and first baby with Sharna Burgess, wrote, “I couldn’t be happier for you guys :)) Congratulations 🎈🎊🍾.”

Kudos to the happy couple on their exciting news!

