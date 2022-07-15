Reese Witherspoon’s Son Tennessee is Her Mini-Me in Cute New Pictures in London

When it comes to twinning with your kids, Reese Witherspoon and her 22-year-old daughter Ava take the cake. But it can’t be ignored how much the actress’s youngest son, Tennessee James, looks just like her too! The Where The Crawdads Sing executive producer posted photos hanging out with the 9-year-old in London today, and he is also her mini-me.

“When in London 🇬🇧⚽️📚,” she captioned the post on Instagram, which shows a series of shots of the two dining together, going to the London Library, and watching a football game (or soccer, as it’s known in the U.S.)

Tennessee, who Witherspoon shares with husband Jim Toth, joined his mom at the London Library in some pictures. The Hello Sunshine founder browses the racks with her son, sharing her love of books with him. She points out a row of Ernest Hemingway books in the collection, too. Can you imagine wandering racks of books with Witherspoon in London? That is one lucky kid!

“It would be a dream wondering around bookshops for hours with you rw🤍,” one person commented.

“That baby is beautiful! I know he’s having a ball!” commented singer-songwriter Holly Audrey Williams.

“Mini reese ♥️,” one person wrote.

In another picture, Tennessee wears a red jersey of the Arsenal Football Club, the English professional football club based in Islington, London. He and his mom are smiling at each other and enjoying refreshing drinks with mint leaves. They have identical blonde hair and wide grins and look so cute together! In others, Tennessee and his dad wear matching white t-shirts at the Arsenal game.

Tennessee is clearly a huge soccer fan. On May 1, Witherspoon shared a picture of herself, Tennessee, Toth, and her son Deacon, 18, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, watching a Nashville Soccer Club game. They all wore matching yellow jerseys for the family selfie.

Witherspoon doesn’t posts photos with her youngest son often, and it’s so cute to see the two on their mother-son adventure in the U.K. What a fun London getaway!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.