If there’s one brand that has absolutely perfected rain boots, it’s Hunter. This British brand has been around since 1856, and has been a royal family favorite for decades (Princess Diana reportedly loved hers, as does the Queen). Their iconic style and unparalleled comfort and quality makes Hunter rain boots a standout — and when they come in a sweet and sassy pink, charming lavender, or cool blue, then they stand out even more. Which is why we’re stoked that the Hunter Kids rainboots are on major discount during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Normally $75, you can snag a pair of these babies for just under $50 right now, so don’t wait!

These water-tight rain boots are perfect for puddle jumping and splashing on even the rainiest of days, and are a cinch to clean (because we all know part of the appeal of rainy days is the mud, right?!). They feature a grippy mini-lug sole for plenty of traction. But we think the best part is all the fun colors, and we kind of wish they were available in our size, TBH. They come in sizes from toddler (age 2-4) all the way to big kids (age 8-12), so we’ll just have to settle for grabbing a pair for our kids and living vicariously through their rainy-day play.

Seriously, though, these Hunter boots are so cute that your kiddo will want to wear them even on dry days. Because fashion! But hurry on over to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and stake your claim, because at prices like this, sizes definitely won’t last long.

No doubt, your little girl will love these pretty in pink rain boots from Hunter. They’re comfy, grippy, and extremely durable for even puddle jumping. Note that only this color is discounted to $47 today.

Step out in style with these Hunter's Kids' Original First Classic Waterproof Rain Boots for every rainy day. Take 33% off right now for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale before sizes run out!

Add a pop of color to their wardrobe with these Hunter Rainboots in a super cute lavender. Even better, they feature a hint of glitter that makes them stand out more.

